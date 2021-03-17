Posted: Mar 17, 2021 9:15 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families. Kerric Franco with with Disabled American Veterans in Washington County appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to remind vets that the DAV is here and ready to help.

Franco says the DAV empowers our nation’s heroes and their families by helping to provide the resources they need and ensuring our nation keeps the promises made to them.

The DAV offices local are housed at the Adult Center in Dewey at 300 Angus Drive. The offices are open--and now, for face-to-face meetings--Tuesdays and Thursdays 9am to noon. You can call the office at 918-534-3988.

According to Franco, the DAV will also restart their meetings in-person in May for those wanting to join the local chapter. Call 918-338-9077 for more information.