Posted: Mar 16, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 10:31 AM

Ty Loftis

Producers of the upcoming film, “Gray Horse,” are continuing casting calls for extras and are now looking for Native Americans to drive 1920-period automobiles. In order to qualify, you must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving history. Driving school would start on Monday, April 5th.

Pay for each driver is 15 dollars an hour with at least eight hours of work each day. E-mail a recent photo, along with contact information and when you would be available during production to casting@freihofercasting.com.

Make the subject line of the E-mail, “DRIVERS.” If you are selected for a further interview, you will be contacted by phone and email.