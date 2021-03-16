News
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 10:31 AM
Casting Calls Continue for Upcoming Film
Ty Loftis
Producers of the upcoming film, “Gray Horse,” are continuing casting calls for extras and are now looking for Native Americans to drive 1920-period automobiles. In order to qualify, you must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving history. Driving school would start on Monday, April 5th.
Pay for each driver is 15 dollars an hour with at least eight hours of work each day. E-mail a recent photo, along with contact information and when you would be available during production to casting@freihofercasting.com.
Make the subject line of the E-mail, “DRIVERS.” If you are selected for a further interview, you will be contacted by phone and email.
