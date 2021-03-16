Posted: Mar 16, 2021 10:15 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 10:16 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council heard a sales tax report during their meeting on Monday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease said they saw a collection of $78,699.40 in sales tax. He added that the City of Dewey collected $534.42 in tobacco tax and $14,510.47 in use tax. The report reflected what the City of Dewey collected in January and February 2021.

Trease said they saw a 9.4-percent increase in sales tax over the same time period last year. He said the City of Dewey was just a hair under 20-percent of a difference in a year.