Posted: Mar 16, 2021 9:28 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 9:29 AM

Staff Reports

The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday adopted a resolution encouraging the National Rifle Association (NRA) to relocate its headquarters to Oklahoma.

The NRA is currently moving its incorporation status to Texas, but it's also considering moving its national headquarters.

Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, author of House Resolution 1007, said with the civil rights group’s recent announcement that it is moving its incorporation status from New York to Texas, he felt now would be a perfect time to extend the invitation. The group’s headquarters is actually in Fairfax, VA, but it has operated as a New York-based nonprofit since its founding in 1871.

HR 1007 notes that since territorial times Oklahomans have been protective of their Second Amendment rights, and the state Legislature is equally committed to protecting these rights for its citizens. This is evident by the number of firearm-friendly pieces of legislation passed, including constitutional carry.

The resolution also states that Oklahoma currently has the ninth highest firearms sales nationwide and declares that that state is open for business, allowing business owners to make their own decisions about how to operate, open or close.

Oklahoma has proven to be a state working to protect the rights of an individual to keep and bear arms, the resolution reads. As such, the state welcomes the National Rifle Association and its mission to continue educating and defending civil rights in this state for years to come.

The resolution concludes that any company seeking freedom and liberty is encouraged to make Oklahoma its home.