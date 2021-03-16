Posted: Mar 16, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles reminds you to stay lucky this St. Patrick’s Day.

Chief Roles says he’s offering free rides if you drink too much this holiday. He said they want to keep everyone safe – no questions asked.

The offer will be available from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17th. Just call dispatch at 918.338.4001 and tell them you want to take the Chief Roles up on his offer. Rides are restricted to Bartlesville city limits.