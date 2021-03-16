Posted: Mar 16, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 9:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Improvements along Cudahy Street in Bartlesville are complete. Contract crews finished construction on Cudahy last week. Funding for the project was approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. The project included a concrete panel replacement between Virginia Avenue and Santa Fe. Project Engineer Emily Taber said crews will continue cleaning the area and removing equipment throughout the next several weeks, but the project is complete and all lanes are open for traffic in the area.