Posted: Mar 16, 2021 9:09 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

Our City Talk edition of COMMUNITY CONNECTION featured both City Councilor Trevor Dorsey and Bartlesville Development Authority President David Wood.

City Councilor Dorsey recapped some city business for us including applications being taken for Ward 4 Councilor to finish the term of Alan Gentges, who was appointed Municipal Judge.

The Bartlesville City Council will consider applications from Ward 4 residents interested in serving as the ward's representative on the council through December 2022.

Dorsey said that to be eligible for the position, in accordance with the City Charter, applicants must:

Be a Ward 4 resident for at least six months prior to the appointment (For more information about Ward 4 boundaries, see City Ward Maps and Ward 4 Map.)

Have no felony convictions

Be at least 25 years of age

Hold no other position in the city government by appointment of the city manager or public office which would constitute a conflict of interest.

City Council members work on a “volunteer” basis, receiving only a modest monthly stipend ($10 per meeting, up to $40 per month) in attendance fees.

Resumes and letters of interest should be submitted to the city manager’s office, located on the second floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave, emailed to rebanes@cityofbartlesville.org or mailed to City Hall, attn: City Manager's Office, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003.

Resumes will be accepted through March 26, after which interviews will be held by sitting council members. The appointment will announced in April or early May.

Dorsey also stated the city is looking for its next Fire Chief as Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks will retire from the City effective June 30, leaving an opening for the position of fire chief.

"We are beginning to take applications for the position of fire chief," said Human Resources Director Laura Sanders. "We would like the successful candidate to start work by May so they can work with Chief Banks in the weeks leading up to his retirement."

Strategic Government Resources, a consultant firm used by the City to fill the open position of police chief two years ago, will assist with the search. For details on how to apply or for more information about the position, see www.cityofbartlesville.org.

Bartlesville Development Authority President David Wood was next up on the program to first, tell us what the BDA is and what it does.

Wood reminded listeners that Bartlesville is an incredible community. We enjoy easy living and the benefits of knowing our neighbors. Simultaneously, we have the big city amenities and cultural activities that are typically only found in large cities, thanks to the contributions of our businesses and community members.

BDA has the ability to customize incentives for the needs of each business looking to locate here. This unparalleled level of flexibility is ideal for businesses looking to solve a specific challenge or in need of a creative solution to their business needs.

The Bartlesville Development Authority owns property in two fully-served industrial parks with tracts ranging from three acres to 200+ acres. Generally, this land is available free of charge for qualifying projects.

The City of Bartlesville has an Economic Development Fund (EDF) in excess of $1.5 million. This fund allows the BDA to structure a flexible, attractive incentive package for new or expanding industry commensurate with the project’s benefits to the community.

Awarded by the Bartlesville City Council based on BDA recommendations, the EDF may be utilized for loans, grants, infrastructure improvements, site preparation, fee waivers, or any combination thereof. Please contact David Wood for a custom proposal.

Bartlesville voters will decide next month whether to extend the City of Bartlesville’s existing 1/4-cent Economic Development Sales Tax — a tax that has helped bring hundreds of jobs to the area since it was enacted nearly 35 years ago. Economic development sales tax revenues are used to fund Bartlesville Development Authority programs including employer/employee job creation and relocation incentives, national brand retail recruitment packages and Visit Bartlesville’s tourism efforts. As the economic development arm of the City, the proceeds from the 1/4-cent economic development tax are used exclusively for sustaining and enhancing the community’s long-term viability.

The BDA has had a great string of successes over the past several years that include In the current five-year ED tax period, economic development incentive funds have been used to facilitate several projects, some of which include:

Construction of Silver Lake Village

Relocation of Atwoods, which facilitated the construction of Chick-Fil-A and the redevelopment of Eastland Shopping Center

The former Kmart site redevelopment, now the Shoppes at Turkey Creek

The purchase of the former Siemens facility, which resulted in recruiting Tritanium Labs, retaining 18 Siemens employees, and securing the lease with Apple Studios, the company filming “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Other notable projects facilitated by sales tax revenues include the ABB Expansion, Walmart Distribution Center, Hideaway Pizza, Custom Molding Services, and Phillips Precision Machining.

A continuation of the 1/4 cent sales tax will ensure the BDA can continue its work in improving economic development for the City of Bartlesville.