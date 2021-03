The Caney Police Department has been informed of a new scam that has surfaced.

The caller will say they are with the United States Customs and Border Protection. They will tell the potential victim that calling to inform you that they are coming to arrest you and you should press one for further information.

Caney PD said that scammers tend to pressure and threaten victims into giving them their personal information, including checking and savings account number. If they happen to call you, make sure to hang up and not give out any personal information.