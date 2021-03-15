Posted: Mar 15, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 2:22 PM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Senate adopted a resolution Monday urging the U.S. Senate to reject H.R. 1, the “For the People Act of 2021,” citing the legislation as a federal takeover of state elections.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, authored the legislation and said H.R. 1 is a threat to the integrity of elections in Oklahoma and other states and that the bill violates the tenets of federalism.

“The Constitution vests in the state the power and authority to conduct elections. Progressives in Congress are attempting a federal takeover of elections to solidify their political power. In Oklahoma, we have an unparalleled history of safe, secure and successful elections. This bill is a violation of the principles of federalism and threatens election integrity in Oklahoma by voiding many of the provisions already on the books that ensure our safe and secure election process. Oklahoma’s congressional delegation opposes this bill and I encourage their colleagues to stand up for federalism and reject this federal overreach.”

Click here for a copy of the resolution, a copy of which will be sent to the speaker and the minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, the majority leader and the minority leader of the U.S. Senate, and to the Oklahoma congressional delegation.