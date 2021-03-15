Posted: Mar 15, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners recently received a proposal from producers of the upcoming film, “Gray Horse,” regarding the use of county-owned property during production of the movie.

At Monday's board meeting, Assistant Location Manager Andrea Keener was seeking input from the commissioners on how they felt about the offer. District one commissioner Randall Jones shared his thoughts.

The commissioners are currently paying a high price for rent and upkeep of the Kennedy Building, hence the reason Jones feels like the filmmakers need to make them a good offer to use that building.

Another county building filmmakers are looking to use is the Whiting Building. District Attorney Mike Fisher said beginning in May his office will begin to get busy, as trials begin in June. Because of that, Fisher says it is important to keep his office visible for those coming by.

The commissioners will consult with legal counsel and attempt to resolve some of these issues in the next week.