Posted: Mar 15, 2021 12:51 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 1:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The mask mandate at the Washington County Administration Building has been lifted.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they lifted the mask mandate for the building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville on Monday. He said people can continue to wear masks in the building if they're more comfortable with one on.

Governor Kevin Stitt made a proclamation late last week to lift some COVID-19 restrictions. Commissioner Dunlap said they were following that guidance from the State of Oklahoma when a decision was made to remove the mask mandate that was put in place for the County Administration Building months ago.

Earlier in the year, a resolution was approved for a mask mandate to stay in place until the end of April for the Washington County Courthouse next door. The Washington County Commissioners agreed that it would be best to keep that resolution in place and let it lapse out on its own. If any issues arise, the Washington County Commissioners could revisit the item.