Posted: Mar 15, 2021 12:38 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 12:38 PM

Ty Loftis

For nearly a year now, the Board of Osage County Commissioners have been meeting at the fairgrounds due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The courthouse, along with other county-owned buildings, have since limited their access to the public to keep everyone safe.

Last week, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt lifted restrictions at the state level and and District One Commissioner Randall Jones said they could look at doing the same at the county level.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said that it is best to keep things the way they currently stand at the moment. The other two commissioner agreed and they decided to take no action on the agenda item.