Posted: Mar 15, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 10:44 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 310 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s situation update. The state’s provisional death numbers is up to 7,555. A total of 275 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 121 active cases in Monday’s report. Osage County is listing 94 active cases in the latest update. Nowata County is reporting 25 active cases.