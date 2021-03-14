Posted: Mar 14, 2021 8:33 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2021 9:27 PM

Garrett Giles

According to Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland, 33-year-old Joshua Johnson has been located. He said Johnson was found safe and sound in Chautauqua County, Kansas.

-------------------- ORIGINAL STORY BELOW --------------------

The Washington County Sheriff's Office took a missing persons report on Saturday. Family members of Joshua Johnson said he was last seen on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Johnson is 33-years-old, is five-foot six-inches tall and is approximately 250 pounds. He has brown hair and was last known to be driving a 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan that is maroon in color. The license plate of the minivan is Oklahoma tag EWB284.

Johnson is deaf, however has the ability to read lips. He lives in the Ochelata area and is possibly in the Bartlesville/Dewey areas as he has friends in those locations.

If anyone has any information on Johnson, call 918.338.4001. Johnson is entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person. Washington County Deputies as well as surrounding law enforcement agencies have been on the lookout for Johnson.