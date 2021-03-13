Posted: Mar 13, 2021 4:34 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2021 4:35 PM

Ty Loftis

More than three inches of rain fell across Washington County on Saturday and as a result of that heavy rainfall, several motorists were stranded in flooding waters. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen says most of these incidents occurred in the southern part of the county and most importantly everyone is OK.

Owen says that no roads are closed heading into Saturday evening and that because it was a flash flooding event most of the waters have receded, but Owen does remind the public to stay safe.

The National Weather Service is predicting another chance of flooding rains on Sunday.