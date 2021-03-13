Posted: Mar 13, 2021 7:29 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2021 11:17 AM

Ty Loftis

Woolaroc has resumed normally operations.

************ ORIGINAL STORY BELOW ************

Due to the high waters at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve, they will have a delayed opening on this Saturday.

Washington County is currently under a flash flood warning until noon and just over three inches of rain have fallen at the Bartlesville International Airport since midnight.