Posted: Mar 13, 2021 4:51 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2021 4:51 AM

Tom Davis

Moore and Piedmont Public Schools have terminated their contracts with NFHS following an announcer's racist comments made Thursday night before a girl's basketball game between Norman High School and Midwest City.

"In support of all student-athletes, Piedmont Public Schools has removed its endorsement of the OSSAA preferred partnership with NFHS Network for the streaming of the 5A State Basketball Tournament," the district wrote.

Other schools using NFHS are considering terminating their contracts with the organization.

This story will be updated.