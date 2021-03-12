Posted: Mar 12, 2021 4:43 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2021 4:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council may approve revisions to a couple of ordinances when they meet on Monday night.

One of the revisions revolves around animals. The other revision pertains to offenses and crimes.

Apart from the possible approval of these revisions to the City of Dewey’s Code of Ordinances, the Dewey City Council will hear a sales tax report from City Manager Kevin Trease.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will meet and hear an update on the 1400 Road Wastewater Extension Project on Monday night. The DPWA will convene after the Dewey City Council meeting, which is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.