Posted: Mar 12, 2021 1:59 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2021 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman has been arrested and is being charged with a count of aggravated assault and battery.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to 1520 Penn in reference to two females fighting and someone screaming, “call the police, she stabbed me.”

A probable cause affidavit states that upon arrival, a male witness stated his wife had been stabbed by his boss, Amanda Jean Howerton and he was about to take the female victim to the hospital. Officers advised that they had EMS en route to the location.

The victim then walked outside holding a towel on her left side stating that Howerton stabbed her in the left side, left arm and right leg. Officers observed a large cut on her left side below the rib area, her right calf and a large scratch on her left upper arm.

The probable cause affidavit goes on to say that Howerton’s daughter was interviewed at the Bartlesville Police Department and admitted her mother stabbed the victim.

Bond for Howerton was set at $50,000.