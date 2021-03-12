Posted: Mar 12, 2021 10:50 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2021 10:50 AM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools will be hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, March 31st from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school.

To schedule an appointment, you can use the American Red Cross mobile app or email Barnsdall Superintendent Jeff Lay at jjay@barnsdallschools.org. You can also leave a message with your name and preferred time at 918-847-2271.

Between the recent winter storm and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say this is an important time to give blood.