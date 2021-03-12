Posted: Mar 12, 2021 10:30 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2021 10:30 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 422 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s situation update. The state’s provisional death count number rose by 43 on Friday. Currently there are 291 Oklahomans in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 123 active cases, up one case since Thursday’s report. Osage County is listing 85 active cases, down eight cases since the latest report. Nowata County is reporting 38 active cases, up 10 since Thursday’s report.

