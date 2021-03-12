Posted: Mar 12, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2021 10:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday.

Location Managers for the upcoming film, Gray Horse, Mike Fantasia and Andrea Keener will be at the meeting to discuss the possibility of using a county-owned building for the purpose of filming during the meeting.

John Blickensderfer with Guy Engineering will be on hand to discuss and possibly approve a resolution, which would establish a priority of projects for the county improvements to roads and bridges transportation plan.

The commissioners will have continued discussion regarding the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned properties.

The meeting begins at 10 o’clock in the morning for those interested in attending.