Posted: Mar 11, 2021 10:55 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County continues its due diligence to maintain cemeteries in the area, restoring them to their former glory.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier said he's proud of his crew for all the hard work they've put into the cemeteries. He pointed mostly to the work that has been done at the Jesse Creek Cemetery at Circle Mountain and the Keys Cobbs Cemetery at 2700 Road.

Commissioner Bouvier said they haven't spent much money on the projects. He said its given his men something to do when things are slow.

There are 27 cemeteries in Washington County. Commissioners Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle said they appreciate what Commissioner Bouvier has done.

However, Commissioner Antle reiterated that they would love for someone to develop a Cemetery Association that would be able to maintain the cemeteries. He said a lot of people don't understand that ownership of cemeteries statutorally fall onto a County Government once a Cemetery Association lapses.

If a Cemetery Association exists, Commissioner Antle said they could engage and maintain the cemeteries much better than the County can. Commissioner Bouvier said that it's his hope to put the cemeteries back into the hands of a Cemetery Association at a later date if one is established.