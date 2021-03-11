Posted: Mar 11, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 9:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Operation Clean House was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but the event is back with a vengeance.

Organizers of the event announced that Operation Clean House will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18th, 2021. Sponsored by multiple area agencies, organizations and businesses, the event is aimed at helping Washington County residents dispose of hazardous household and automotive goods without harming the environment or endangering human health.

More information will be announced at a later time.