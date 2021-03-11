Posted: Mar 11, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 9:48 AM

Ty Loftis

Effective immediately, the Osage Nation Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to both Native and Non-Natives aged and above.

These shots are being offered at the Osage Nation Civic Center in Pawhuska Monday through Friday during regular business hours. You are asked to show up with a photo ID and an established health chart at the Health Department isn’t needed.

The Osage Nation Health Department does warn that they will be unable to give a second dose to someone who received their first vaccination at another location. For further information, you can call 918-287-0076. You are encouraged to continue watching their Facebook Page for more updates and news on their COVID-19 vaccination efforts.