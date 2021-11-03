Posted: Mar 11, 2021 9:13 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 9:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank and Silver Dollar City announced a 10-year, multi-tiered collaboration on Thursday in which Arvest Bank becomes the “Official Sponsor of Family Fun” at Silver Dollar City Attractions, including the theme park, White Water Park, the Showboat Branson Belle and the Silver Dollar City Campground. Arvest Bank is also the presenting sponsor of Silver Dollar City’s Star-Spangled Summer and Echo Hollow amphitheater, with a season of concerts.

In a statement, Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions, said:

“We are very excited to begin this strategic collaboration with Arvest Bank. Arvest’s commitment to their communities, along with their reputation for delivering great customer service aligns well with our brand and our culture. Our guests are our top priority, and we know that Arvest’s customers are their top priority as well.”

Jason Kincy, senior vice president and marketing director for Arvest Bank, said, “Silver Dollar City offers a unique atmosphere and experience that can’t be found at any other theme park in America. We are looking forward to working with this talented team and doing our part in making their guests’ visit fun and memorable. Additionally, we have worked with Silver Dollar City to obtain various savings on ticket purchases as an added benefit for our customers.”

Arvest Bank customers who use their Arvest debit or credit card when purchasing one-day tickets on-site to Silver Dollar City, White Water or the Showboat Branson Belle will enjoy $7 savings off of each one-day regular admission ticket during the entire 2021 season, with a limit of six tickets per day.

As part of the Star-Spangled Summer, Arvest Bank customers who purchase a regular admission, one-day ticket at Silver Dollar City with their debit or credit card in June will enjoy savings of $10 per ticket on up to six tickets per day. Savings for Arvest Bank customers will be announced prior to the season annually.

Silver Dollar City recently announced a full slate of new events and longtime favorites for the 2021 season, continuing the 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee of the famed Branson, Missouri theme park that opens March 17th for the 2021 season.