Posted: Mar 10, 2021 3:23 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 3:39 PM

Ty Loftis

High winds on a gravel road caused reduced visibility and resulted in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon in Osage County.

Vehicle one was driving southbound on County Rd. 3660, approximately eight miles west of Pawhuska and vehicle two was traveling northbound when the two subjects hit head on. The driver of vehicle one, Caleb Drummond was ejected some 70 feet from the point of rest.

Drummond was taken to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries. The driver of vehicle two, Ladd Drummond, refused treatment at the scene.