Posted: Mar 10, 2021 1:57 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Utilities Director for the City of Pawhuska, Bill Bruce recently informed the public that a new look will be coming to downtown, as the lampposts lining downtown Kihekah Ave. will be replaced next week to accommodate the upcoming film, “Gray Horse.”

Filmmakers have agreed to pay for the cost poles, but the City will have to install them. Bruce added that the City will get to keep the lights and there is an added benefit that comes with them.

Bruce added that he was able to acquire four electric circuit breakers from Stillwater.