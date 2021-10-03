Posted: Mar 10, 2021 10:55 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlsville Symphony Orchestra’s Pictures of Excellence concert will be held on Saturday, March 20th, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Single tickets range from $14 to $44. Pictures of Excellence will highlight the players of the orchestra and the symphony’s outreach. Two winners of the BSO’s Young Artist Competition will also be featured, including Carlie Pool and Joyce Yang. Pool won the contest in 2020 while Yang won in 2021.

The concert will also highlight Mussorgsky/Ravel’s famous and dazzling “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

To accommodate social distancing and CDC recommendations, the BCC has limited the availability of seating for all performances.

There is free admission for students through high school with the purchase of an adult ticket. The offer is only available in person or over the phone.

