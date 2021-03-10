Posted: Mar 10, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 10:44 AM

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 818 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s situation update. The state’s total provisional death count number has climbed to 7,344. Currently 321 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 120 active cases, a decrease of three cases since Tuesday’s report. Osage County is listing 91 active cases, down six cases since the latest report. Nowata County is reporting 34 active cases.

