Posted: Mar 10, 2021 10:39 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library (BPL) has plenty of activities for the kiddos to enjoy over spring break.

BPL Director Shellie McGill said they'll host a "Crafter-Noon" on Monday, March 15th, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Tower Center at Unity Square across from the library in downtown Bartlesville. She said they'll have plenty of activities for the kids to do.

Kids of all ages will be able to enjoy outdoor activities. McGill said they may have some make-and-take activities. She said there will be food trucks on site as well. Above all, McGill said they want you and your family to have a great time together during spring break.

Another event will be held on Friday, March 19th, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m at Unity Square. McGill said it'll be a teen karaoke and improv night.

McGill said the kids are welcome to bring their own tunes. She said they'll be able to play them through the karaoke machine. Kids can also bring their own poetry or monologues as well.

McGill said they look forward to seeing everyone at Unity Square over spring break.