Posted: Mar 09, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 1:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a maintenance agreement with B.L. Tower Construction for the Green Lake Bridge Project on Monday.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said there is some concern over a 100-foot stretch on the far south end of the project with how it was rolled. He said he can't see anything visibly wrong with the area in question, but to protect the taxpayers, he came up the the maintenance agreement that states that the contractor will agree to stand by the product until January 1st, 2025. If it fails, they'll be able to come back and fix that portion of the road.

Commissioner Dunlap said he's not too concerned about the situation because of how the road banks and straightens out. He said water isn't going to stand on the product at all.

Aside from the approved upon maintenance agreement, Commissioner Dunlap said the only item that remains for them to do is place sod down for the Green Lake Bridge Project. He said a bridge opening ceremony should take place on Thursday, April 29th, or Friday, April 30th. Representative Kevin Hern is anticipated to make it to the ceremony.

The Green Lake Bridge Project sits two miles north of the Tulsa County line and one mile east of the Rogers County line on County Road 4000. The bridge spans approximately 110-feet over a big body of water. The estimated cost for the project is around $1-million.

Commissioner Dunlap provided the update on the Green Lake Bridge Project during the Commissioners' Report portion of Monday's Washington County Commissioners meeting.