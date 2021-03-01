Posted: Mar 09, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations for its upcoming Annual Gala & Awards.

The Chamber’s Gala & Award event will take place on Thursday, June 10th, at 6:30 p.m. in the Hilton Garden Inn. Each year, the Chamber recognizes businesses and individuals that have made a significant impact in our community. The deadline to submit a nomination is May 1st.

Nominations for Business of the Year, and Small Business of the Year are being accepted now. The Chamber is also seeking nominations for the Tom Shoemake Award, the Ernie McAnaw Award, and the Jim Gillie Outstanding Citizen Award.

Click here to submit a nomination.