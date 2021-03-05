Posted: Mar 05, 2021 2:31 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 2:31 PM

Max Gross

A continuance has been requested that will delay the first degree murder trial against Dalton Taylor of Bartlesville. A pre-trial hearing was held on Wednesday at the Washington County Courthouse.

Both the state and the defense agreed to a continuance for the trial to be moved to July 26 on the summer trial docket. Court minutes cite new evidence or information that requires further investigation as the reason for the delay.

Taylor is accused of shooting Daniel Speck with a shotgun in an alleyway on 8th Street in Bartlesville on July 10, 2019. Police records at the time claim that Taylor fled to Tulsa but then later turned himself into police custody.

Taylor will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on July 12—more than two years after the alleged incident occurred.