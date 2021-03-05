Posted: Mar 05, 2021 11:18 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 11:19 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County will weigh its Second Amendment Sanctuary status on Monday morning.

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a proclamation regarding a Second Amendment Sanctuary County with the Sheriff’s Office’s signed proclamation attached when they meet.

From there, the Commissioners may approve Oklahoma Department of Transportation County Certification Maps and County Action Reports for District One of Washington County.

A maintenance agreement regarding the Green Lake Project in District Three with B.L. Tower Construction may be approved as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, March 8th, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.

