Ty Loftis

The job report for the month of February shows that nearly 400,000 jobs were added and the unemployment rate has fallen to 6.2 percent, this according to the United States Department of Labor.

This is the most jobs gained since October, but the Labor Department notes that it is still an uphill battle, as ten million jobs have been lost since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago. The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that 6.2 million jobs could be added in 2021, but that would still not restore employment to what it was before COVID-19 struck last year.

Other economic reports show that Americans have increased their spending at retail stores and restaurants. Retail sales also jumped five percent; this comes after three months of regression.