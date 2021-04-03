Posted: Mar 04, 2021 1:55 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2021 2:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Whitney Virden, the owner of Roots and Blooms in Bartlesville, “flower bombed” a tree at the Tower Center at Unity Square.

Virden left extra flowers for guests to take. There is even a place where you and a loved one can take pictures with the beautiful flower display.

The Tower Center at Unity Square is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville. Roots and Blooms is located at 101 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard.

To get in touch with Roots and Blooms Floral Design, call 918.214.0342, or visit their website shoprootsblooms.com.

If you enjoyed the "flower bombing," you can tag Roots and Blooms on social media:

Instagram : @roots_blooms