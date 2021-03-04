Posted: Mar 04, 2021 1:11 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2021 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

As supporters of the law enforcement community, Stumpff Funeral Home has presented the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) with an iPad for department use.

In a statement, Stumpff Funeral Homes Executive Vice President , Scott Holz, said:

"We love being a part of the Nowata community, and we try to help out in whatever way we can. It feels really good to be able to provide this for the sheriff's department, because we know it will go to good use."

Holz said Stumpff Funeral Home strongly supports law enforcement, and being able to help give the NCSO the tools to do their job is very rewarding. NCSO Sheriff Jason McClain thanked the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory for its generosity.

Picture from left to right are Funeral Director Ed House, Family Services Coordinator Michelle Abbott, Sheriff Jason McClain and Executive Vice President Scott Holz.