Posted: Mar 04, 2021 10:54 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2021 10:56 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Foundation’s (BCF) 2021 Spring Grants Cycle application process will close on Friday, March 5th.

The BCF works with organizations and individuals to help fulfill their charitable goals and many funds have been designated to support the work important to BCF partners. However, the BCF also makes a limited number of grants from its unrestricted funds and special programs. After the application period ends on March 5, grants will be awarded from the Fund for Bartlesville and the Service League Fund.

“The Fund for Bartlesville seeks to support the charitable work of community nonprofits and to recognize excellence in addressing community needs,” said BCF Executive Director Mike Wilt. “We will be looking for applicants with the most innovative proposals in the areas of programs, new initiatives, and capacity building.”

Organizations may request up to $2,500 in their proposals. For more than 50 years, Service League provided teens with a safe place to gather at the Youth Canteen, awarded scholarships to area students and supported the youth of Washington County. The Service League also operated the Bargain Box Annex and held the Kitchens & More Tour to support their charitable work. The Service League continues its legacy of supporting Washington County youth through their Service League Fund, providing grants to programs and organizations that offer services to teens and children.

“The Service League Fund invites proposals for any 501(c)(3) that offers programs and services for youth,” Wilt said. “The grants are for operating support, programming, training, and new initiatives.”

Organizations may request a maximum of $5,000 from the Service League Fund. The BCF awarded $29,000 to nine different organizations during the 2020 Fall Grants Cycle.

