Posted: Mar 04, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2021 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 895 coronavirus cases in its latest COVID-19 report on Thursday. There are 87 provisional deaths being reported as well. The provisional death count is based on death certificates.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced they are changing the way they report deaths, citing the change will align more closely with the death totals the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention releases.

As cases began to increase at the end of 2020, OSDH epidemiologists were encountering larger numbers of incomplete records, which required in-depth investigation. This led to a large discrepancy between the OSDH death count and what the CDC was reporting.

Washington County is reporting 137 active cases at this time, while Osage County is reporting 116 active cases and Nowata County is reporting 34 active cases.

There are 404 Oklahomans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.