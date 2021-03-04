Posted: Mar 04, 2021 10:39 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2021 11:03 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools Superintendent Vince Vincent gave a mid-year financial report during this week's Board of Education meeting and said things look very promising on that front.

Vincent said revenues for the current fiscal year through January compared to the same time last year is up $36,000. He said expenditures are also up, but not quite at the same rate. There's a $4,500 difference between revenues and expenditures on the positive side.

Without relief funds and grants during the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Vincent said Dewey Public Schools would've been down over $218,000 in revenue. He said those increases in funds also made a difference in the school district's increase in expenditures as a result of pandemic response.

DPS was anywhere from $160,000 to $170,000 range in response to the pandemic of expenses that would really and truly be one time expenses that they saw.

However, there will be some things such as software packages that will be carried over. Superintendent Vincent said it's yet to be determined how long they'll keep their Bulldogger online school operating as it currently does because of the pandemic.

As Dewey Public Schools looks to the end of the current fiscal year and ahead to the start of another, there has been another round of federal funds (CARES Act II Funds) the will bring approximately $820,000 to the district. Vincent reminded the Dewey Board of Education that the funds could be used / claimed all the way through September 2023. He said those funds will allow them to fill in some gaps and continue a lot of the programs they have going on currently in response to the pandemic.

Vincent and site principals will continue to work on the possible expenditures for that amount of money as they work through the rest of the spring. He said those expenditures will be response for what they need for next year.