Posted: Mar 04, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2021 9:59 AM

Ty Loftis

In total, nearly 55,000 tons of salt and materials were used on highways, interstates and turnpikes statewide to help with road conditions during the winter storm.

Potholes and ruts were a direct result of the storm damage and District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones says we are just now beginning to see the effects of the storm.

Jones says in part that a number of his work trucks are having to be fixed after they suffered damage from the storm and a number of county roads will need to be fixed, something Jones says won’t be cheap.

Jones says it will be months before we see any recovery process begin to take hold.