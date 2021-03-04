Posted: Mar 04, 2021 9:28 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2021 9:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The Veterans Park project in the City of Bartlesville is officially finished after the Bartlesville City Council held a public hearing and passed a resolution accepting the project as complete.

The jet fighter-themed park, located near Frank Phillips Boulevard and Virginia Avenue, includes a playground and two sidewalks, interactive musical instruments and an additional sidewalk along Fifth Street, which closes a gap in the sidewalk system. The project was funded utilizing the Community Development Block Grant, Small Cities Set Aside Program and matching City funds following several other improvements in the area.

In 2019, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce awarded $78,882 in grant funding from the Fiscal Year 2019 CDBG Program to the City. The funding was matched with City funds in the amount of $79,066. The CDBG grant is specifically for projects which serve low to moderate income areas of the city.