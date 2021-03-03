Posted: Mar 03, 2021 2:14 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2021 2:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap met with engineers on Monday afternoon for a walk-though of the Green Lake Bridge Project on the southern end of the County.

Commissioner Dunlap said they've installed the guardrails, striped the road, and have done just about everything they need to to complete the project. He said the biggest issue that remains is placing sod.

When the project is complete, a ceremony may be held. Commissioner Dunlap said he'd like to hold a ceremony for the Green Lake Bridge Project on one of the Fridays in April. He said he wants to hold it on a Friday so they can get legislators home.

Representative Kevin Hern's office said he could be available for the ceremony. Commissioner Dunlap said he's going to coordinate the time of the event with Rep. Hern as soon as he can.

The Green Lake Bridge Project sits two miles north of the Tulsa County line and one miles east of the Rogers County line on County Road 4000. The bridge spans approximately 110-feet over a big body of water. The estimated cost for the project is around $1-million.

Commissioner Dunlap provided the update on the Green Lake Bridge Project during the Commissioners' report portion of Monday's Washington County Commissioners meeting.