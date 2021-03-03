Posted: Mar 03, 2021 11:35 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2021 11:35 AM

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 747 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s situation update. No deaths were listed in the report because the OSDH announced that it will be reporting deaths in a new way to show a more timely effect of the disease’s impact.

Washington County is currently reporting 138 active cases, a decrease of six cases since Tuesday’s update. Osage County is listing 113 active cases, a drop of eight cases since the last report. Nowata County is listing 36 active cases, an increase of two cases.

