Posted: Mar 03, 2021 9:25 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2021 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

The return of outdoor dining, more tours and great, new art on display are just a few reasons to visit the Price Tower this spring.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Rick Loyd with the Price Tower gave us a peek at what April holds for visitors to the Frank Lloyd Wright skyscraper in Bartlesville.

With the addition of the Tower Center at Unity Square last summer, The Price Tower adapted and presented outdoor dining on the plaza. The response was so great, additions had to be made. Loyd said the ground level kitchen has been expanded as well as the menu to offer guests a delightful dining experience. Breakfast hours will be added to the outdoor experience on the plaza starting in April.

Rick Loyd was very happy to announce that more tours are availabe so you and your small group can get an upclose look and this one-of-a kind architectural marvel created by Frank Lloyd Wright.

You can now go online to reserve your tour time and make reservations for rooms or for dinner at the Copper by logging on to www.pricetower.org.

The Price Tower is also famous for its dazzling display of works of art. Loyd said the second level of the gallery is being enhanced. Exibit pieces will be displayed telling the story of the tower and its construction along with some visual history work of the Price Oil Company.

The Price Tower is also creating more space for local artists to display thier works. A large collection paintings from Glenn and Ronnie Cox will also be on display and for sale in April. They will provide about 105 pieces.