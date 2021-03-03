Posted: Mar 03, 2021 9:08 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2021 9:14 AM

Garrett Giles

75 jobs in Bartlesville have been impacted by an announcement made by Phillips 66 to move to a Managed Service Provider.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said:

“As part of our business transformation, we are moving to a Managed Service Provider for certain positions in our Procurement and Finance organizations. This is a support model we successfully use in other areas of our company. It is normal practice to assess our operating model to deliver more agile, efficient and smart ways of working. Our MSP partners have been chosen because of their experience, scale and technology platforms. The move will allow us to streamline business operations, increase efficiencies and accelerate innovation.”

Approximately 60 employees and 15 contractors from Procurement and Finance will be impacted. Some employees in impacted groups will remain with the company and be placed in new roles, while others will be released and offered severance packages. The transition will take place over the next several months.

“Bartlesville currently has approximately 1,700 employees and continues to be a valuable location for Phillips 66’s Business Operations and Innovation Center organizations, which provide essential support to the company,” the spokesperson said.