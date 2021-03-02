Posted: Mar 02, 2021 11:26 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

A citizen at Monday night's Dewey City Council meeting encouraged the Council to create an emergency preparedness plan to enact in the event of significant snow storms and subzero temperatures.

This comment came before the Council almost two weeks after ice, snow and subzero temperatures impacted our listening area. Mary told the Council that her pipes froze during the storm for the first time in the 20 years that she has been living in her home. She was wondering if there could be a way for the City of Dewey to create a hotline or plan where citizens that are without water could have water delivered to them.

Mayor Tom Hays says the Dewey Volunteer Fire Department is generally in charge of emergency management and that the Council would run this by them. Hays said they do need to be aware of their emergency awareness plans. He said the City of Dewey is prepared for major weather events such as tornados, but the winter storms in recent weeks was a weather related event they were not entirely prepared to handle.

Mayor Hays said an emergency plan for winter storms would make the City of Dewey better. He said the crew that was in charge of handling the snow and clearing the roads did an excellent job.