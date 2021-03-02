Posted: Mar 02, 2021 10:17 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 10:17 AM

Max Gross

Two Osage County deaths are being reported in Tuesday’s situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. 52 Osage County COVID-19 deaths have occurred and three have been reported in the last two days.

Washington County is currently reporting 144 active cases, down seven cases since Monday. Osage County is listing 121 active cases, up one case since the last report. Nowata County is listing 34 active cases for the second consecutive day.

Statewide 111 new cases are being reported. 56 total deaths are being reported by the OSDH on Tuesday. 468 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

MORE INFO HERE.