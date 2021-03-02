Posted: Mar 02, 2021 9:33 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County 4-H Oklahoma has announced that Discovery Unlimited 2021 will happen this year.

Camp is set for Saturday, March 27th at Sky Ranch and the zip line will be open. Discovery Unlimited (DU) is for any 4-H member who is in the 5th or 6th grade. The cost is $60 per camper. Any certified 4-H volunteer who wants to attend can register as well. Trip scholarships are available.

Registration and fees are due to the OSU Extension Office located at 205 E. 12th Street in Dewey by Tuesday, March 10th.